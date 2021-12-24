In Loving Memory of Erin Marie Suarez

Another Christmas in Heaven (with Poppa)

Oh, Most dear and Holy Mother these words I pray to thee - To watch the heavenly playgrounds and care for Erin Marie.

I'm sure the Infant Jesus must love His new found friend. But our hearts are still quite broken and we fear they'll never mend.

Her grandpa is a man of steel as strong and tough can be. Yet I've seen the tears flow down his cheek when he thinks of Erin Marie.

Still, I'm sure she doesn't realize just how long she's been away.

Nor the pain this causes her grandma as we near this Christmas day.

Lo, the stockings are hung and lights shine bright with gifts beneath the tree. But mommy won't find her gift there - no baby Erin Marie.

Yes, mommy longs to hold her tight and kiss her small, sweet head. She longs to snuggle and caress as she tucks her babe in bed.

And what of me? Don't I miss her too? Don't I lay at night and weep? I did, but then you came to me came to me in a vision of my sleep.