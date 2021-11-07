 Skip to main content
Erlene Duesing

February 18, 1935 - November 6, 2021

ORLAND PARK, IL - Erlene Duesing of Orland Park, IL, age 86; beloved wife of the late Clarence Franklin "Frank" Duesing; loving mother of Elizabeth (Stephen), Susanne (Brian), Daniel (Anna), Caryn, Bryan (Laura); cherished grandmother of Nikolaj, Ivan, Aleksandr, Gayle, Gillian, Anneliese, Zachary (Olivia), Rachel, Adam, David (Kayla), Paul (Lindsey), Abby, Nathan, Jacob, Joshuah (Megan), Devin, Morgan, Griffin and Connor; Great Grandmother of Rhea, Ryder, Clair, Penelope, Sofia; fond sister-in-law of Rose Duesing and beloved Aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Frank; her siblings: Diane, Alice (Thomas), Eve (Robert), Helen (Jack), George; brother-in-law, Robert (Rose); sister-in-law, Diane (Tom) and her parents Leo and Anne Bison. Erlene was born in Ingram, Wisconsin.

She completed her nurses training in Marshfield, Wisconsin and shortly after graduating from nursing school, fell madly in love with Frank Duesing, married and relocated to Illinois.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. until time of Service 11:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park, IL 60487 Interment is private Funeral info (708) 532-3100.

