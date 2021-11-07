ORLAND PARK, IL - Erlene Duesing of Orland Park, IL, age 86; beloved wife of the late Clarence Franklin "Frank" Duesing; loving mother of Elizabeth (Stephen), Susanne (Brian), Daniel (Anna), Caryn, Bryan (Laura); cherished grandmother of Nikolaj, Ivan, Aleksandr, Gayle, Gillian, Anneliese, Zachary (Olivia), Rachel, Adam, David (Kayla), Paul (Lindsey), Abby, Nathan, Jacob, Joshuah (Megan), Devin, Morgan, Griffin and Connor; Great Grandmother of Rhea, Ryder, Clair, Penelope, Sofia; fond sister-in-law of Rose Duesing and beloved Aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Frank; her siblings: Diane, Alice (Thomas), Eve (Robert), Helen (Jack), George; brother-in-law, Robert (Rose); sister-in-law, Diane (Tom) and her parents Leo and Anne Bison. Erlene was born in Ingram, Wisconsin.