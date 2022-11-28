 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erlinda Correa Rodriguez

Erlinda Correa Rodriguez

DYER, IN - Erlinda Correa Rodriguez, 92, of Dyer, IN passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. Loving mother of Yolanda (Dr. Alexander) Stemer, Norma Homco and Brenda (Dr. Don) Dumont; cherished grandmother of Brian (Dr. Jake Deutsch) Atwood, Cameron (Dr. Doug) Laidlaw, Jordan (Jackson) Miranda, Zak Stemer, Christi (Karl) Plume, Dana (Brad) Carroll, Matthew Homco, Nicholas (Heidi) Dumont, Drew Dumont, Dr. Andy (Dr. Emily) Stemer and Emily (Renee) Sauerteig; 12 great-grandchildren; caring sister of Juanita Cumpian, Sylvia Jackson and Antonio Correa; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo Rodriguez.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a Memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net

