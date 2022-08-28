Erma A. Brown (nee Gulbransen)

Aug. 19, 2022 - Oct. 14, 1927

VALPARAISO, IN - Erma Brown, age 94, passed away on August 19, 2022. Born on October 14, 1927 in Jasper County to the late Richard and Estella (nee Heil) Gulbransen.

She was a retired nurse and member of the Wheeler United Methodist Church.

Survived by children, Richard Haring and Estelle Griggs; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husbands, Richard L. Haring and Neal L. Brown; son-in-law, Bill Griggs; three sisters.

Visitation with family will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tara Keehn officiating. Interment of Cremains, Wheatfield Cemetery, Wheatfield IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler United Methodist Church, 307 North St., Wheeler IN 46393.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.