 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Erma A. Brown (nee Gulbransen)

  • 0
Erma A. Brown (nee Gulbransen)

Aug. 19, 2022 - Oct. 14, 1927

VALPARAISO, IN - Erma Brown, age 94, passed away on August 19, 2022. Born on October 14, 1927 in Jasper County to the late Richard and Estella (nee Heil) Gulbransen.

She was a retired nurse and member of the Wheeler United Methodist Church.

Survived by children, Richard Haring and Estelle Griggs; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husbands, Richard L. Haring and Neal L. Brown; son-in-law, Bill Griggs; three sisters.

Visitation with family will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tara Keehn officiating. Interment of Cremains, Wheatfield Cemetery, Wheatfield IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler United Methodist Church, 307 North St., Wheeler IN 46393.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts