Erma Bucio

Mar. 26, 1954 — Sept. 4, 2017

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ERMA BUCIO ON HER BIRTHDAY.

Wishing you were here today, for even just a while. So I could say happy birthday and see your loving smile. The only gifts today will be your sweet memories left behind of laughter, joy, and happiness that echo on, in my mind. I'll gaze upon pictures, I'll think of you with love and hope you're doing fine in Heaven up above. May angels hold you closely and sing you a happy song and I'll be sending wishes today and all year long. We love and miss you, your family, and your friends.

