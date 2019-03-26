IN LOVING MEMORY OF ERMA BUCIO ON HER 65TH BIRTHDAY. May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here. Your Loving Husband, Feliciano, Sons and Grandchildren.
