IN LOVING MEMORY OF ERMA BUCIO

Today is filled with memories, with happiness and tears, of Birthday celebrations we've shared throughout the years.

And though I'll always miss you, the endless joy you brought, warms my heart with gratitude and fills my every thought.

Where ever you are resting, I hope that you can see how precious and uplifting your memory is to me.

I feel that you are with me, in everything I do, so I'll celebrate you Birthday but I'll spend it missing You.

Love your family