 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Erma Mae Monroe

  • 0

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Erma Mae Monroe, age 93, of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at home.

Survivors: one daughter, Terri (John W.) Weems; one son, Kenneth (Vonne) Monroe; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Wilma Bernice Davis; one brother, Cassel (Norma) White, Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son, Jerome Monroe.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond St., East Chicago. Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr., officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 26, 2022, Zion Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Monroe family during their time of loss.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter weather slams holiday travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts