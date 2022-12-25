EAST CHICAGO, IN - Erma Mae Monroe, age 93, of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at home.

Survivors: one daughter, Terri (John W.) Weems; one son, Kenneth (Vonne) Monroe; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Wilma Bernice Davis; one brother, Cassel (Norma) White, Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son, Jerome Monroe.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond St., East Chicago. Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr., officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 26, 2022, Zion Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Monroe family during their time of loss.