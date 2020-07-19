× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Ermioni Krinakis (nee Strogilos), age 90, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at home.

Ermioni is survived by her children: Theodora (Stamatis) Frangos and Kosta Krinakis; grandchildren: Dean (Katerina) Frangos, Marianna (Stelios) Moschos, Ermioni (Pete) Xidias, Stephanie (Frank) Mendez, Amy (Brian) VanDeel and Steve Krinakis; six great-grandchildren; brother, George (Ana) Strogilos; sisters: Marigo Papamihalakis and Despina Georgafendis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ermioni was preceded in death by her husband, Stelianos Krinakis; parents: Stavros and Evangelia Strogilos; and brothers: Yianni, Manolie and Philipa Strogilos.

Ermioni was born in Chios, Greece. She was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Agia Markella Chios Society. Ermioni loved caring for her family, cooking, baking and especially crocheting.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 20, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a Trisagion Service beginning at 4:00 PM.