LaPORTE, IN - Ermyl Joan Johnson Trimble died January 2, 2018, in LaPorte. She was preceded in death by her parents, August Herman and B. Olga (Gustafson) Johnson and her husband, Delmar Trimble. Surviving are her daughter, Ann Sackrider Carlisle (Eric) and grandson James N. Hartmann of Terre Haute, IN, and her son Robert Trimble and grandson Jonathan Trimble of Florida. Haverstock Funeral Home assisted with funeral arrangements.
