Erna C. Scheller

VALPARAISO, IN - We are saddened to announce our beloved mother, Erna Scheller's sudden passing January 17, two weeks short of her 100th birthday, leaving family and friends with plans in place for a centennial celebration. We are consoled knowing she is finally reunited with her husband Paul who predeceased her in 1981 and who she has missed for forty years. She was surrounded by family and left us peacefully. She was born to Heinrich and Anna Koehler on February 1, 1922 in Gruenberg, Germany and lived an extraordinary life, immigrating from Germany in 1959 with her husband and children to Valparaiso where they raised their family and made many good friends. She was an astounding woman, living independently in the family home until the end, still cooking Sunday dinner as she had always done and always ready for a game of Rummikub. Mom would consider us remiss if we didn't mention her many dedicated years with Wellman's Restaurant where she delighted in being "the salad lady" until the day they closed.