Erna C. Scheller

Feb. 1, 1922 - Jan. 17, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - We are saddened to announce our beloved mother, Erna Scheller's sudden passing January 17, two weeks short of her 100th birthday, leaving family and friends with plans in place for a centennial celebration. We are consoled knowing she is finally reunited with her husband Paul who predeceased her in 1981 and who she has missed for forty years. She was surrounded by family and left us peacefully. She was born to Heinrich and Anna Koehler on February 1, 1922 in Gruenberg, Germany and lived an extraordinary life, immigrating from Germany in 1959 with her husband and children to Valparaiso where they raised their family and made many good friends. She was an astounding woman, living independently in the family home until the end, still cooking Sunday dinner as she had always done and always ready for a game of Rummikub. Mom would consider us remiss if we didn't mention her many dedicated years with Wellman's Restaurant where she delighted in being "the salad lady" until the day they closed.
She is survived by five children, her daughters: Anita (Ron) Cohn, Gertrud (John) Lee, Marianne (Bob) Welsh; and sons: Horst (Cheryl) and Paul (Debora) Scheller; grandchildren Jon (Andrea) Fitzgerald, Jessica (Jason) Lee, Krista Elkins, Kurt Scheller, Christina (Michael) Potts, Eric Scheller, Brandon Welsh and Colin Welsh; and 10 great-grandchildren; plus two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by four brothers: Horst (Lilo), Helmut (Nordhild), Herbert (Monika) and Hans Otto (Evelyne) Koehler, all of Germany; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in both Germany and the U.S., predeceased by brothers: Willi and Heinz (Lisl) Koehler; and nephew, Achim Koehler.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 21, 10 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Due to the pandemic, visitation and the funeral will be limited to immediate family. Masks Required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 N. Washington St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Funeral info at www.bartholomewnewhard.com, 219-462-4102.