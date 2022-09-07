Feb. 13, 1939 - Sep. 1, 2022

"If I would have had the chance to plan in advance what my life would be,

there is no way that I would have planned something as interesting, as demanding,

or as rewarding as the life that emerged. It seems that it was a matter of being

in the right place at the right time over and over again."

Dr. Erna Yackel

DYER, IN - Erna Yackel, age 83, passed away September 1, 2022 at her home in Dyer, IN. She was born in Portland, Oregon on February 13, 1939 to Reverend Carsten and Julia Seecamp. Erna's family moved often throughout the United States and Canada due to the nature of her father's work as a minister. She spent most of her childhood in rural Canada, where she attended a one room schoolhouse.

Erna was an academic standout, graduating at 18 with a bachelor's degree from Dickinson State University and at 21 with a master's degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota. She fell in love with fellow graduate student James Yackel, and they married on August 20, 1960.

Erna and James settled in West Lafayette, IN where they raised three children. During this time, Erna taught statistics for Purdue University, welcomed foreign students into her home, and was an active member of First Baptist Church. She also earned a PhD. in math education from Purdue University in 1984 which led to the next phase of her life.

Erna Yackel introduced the mathematics education community to the groundbreaking terms "social norms" and "sociomathematical norms" leading to hundreds of professional publications. This particular work remains one of the most robust theories in the field having been cited over 3,000 times.

Erna Yackel's work is internationally known. She authored myriad research publications and received many awards including the National Science Foundation's prestigious Young Investigator Award. She spent many summers abroad speaking at international math conferences and collaborating with colleagues from around the globe.

Erna Yackel changed people's lives. She mentored graduate students and young faculty into the research community. In addition, Erna conducted thousands of hours of teacher professional development workshops on inquiry approaches to teaching mathematics. Teachers who attended her workshops often describe how Erna's work fundamentally changed the way that they approached their teaching.

She continued to collaborate with colleagues long after her retirement and put the finishing touches on her final paper a few days before her death.

Outside of work, Erna lived a life of service centered at the church. Erna founded "The Green Group" at Westminster Presbyterian Church to raise awareness about environmental issues, baked for the homeless, and built Habitat for Humanity homes in the United States and abroad. She loved music which included music lessons for her kids and many years attending the Chicago Symphony.

She is survived by her husband James Yackel; three children: Jonathan (Lisa) Yackel, Juliet Yackel, and Carolyn (Bobby Stecher) Yackel; five grandchildren: Grant, Nathaniel, Sophia, Oliver and Henry; and her sister Clara Seecamp Klatkee.

