MUNSTER - Ernest A. "Ernie" Krumbein, 84 of Munster, IN, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Angela; daughter, Susan (Philip Walters); son, Paul Hendryx; sister, Bonnie Newton; sister and brother-in-laws: Sue and David Phillips; nephew, Derek Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Lorraine Krumbein and Harold "Mike" and Irene Klemp.

Ernie graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1955 and attended Chicago City Junior College. He proudly served with the U.S. Navy remaining a strong supporter of Veteran causes. He was a pharmaceutical sales representative for E.R. Squibb and then became a small business owner before joining the U.S. Postal Service. Ernie was a master scuba diver with a special interest in sharks. Traveling around the world to swim with them. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.