Ernest A. Roth

Oct. 11, 1942 - April 10, 2021

LODI, CA - Ernie Roth, age 78, died peacefully at home on April 10, 2021 with his wife of 25 years, Bobbie, by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents and his dear sister, Carol Keilman. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; son, Eric (Gina) Roth; stepchildren: Erica (Aaron) Yakovetz and Rick Schultz; grandson, Jakob Roth; step-grandchildren: Brianna (Kyle) Marshall, Alex Jewell, Eva Schultz and Aria Yakovetz; great-grandchildren: Brailynn and Issac Jewell and Thomas Marshall and numerous cousins.

Ernest Anthony Roth was born on October 11, 1942, in Gary, IN to Ernest A. and Mariann Roth. He grew up in Hammond, IN and graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1960. He enlisted in the US Air Force and served honorably until 1968 as a "survival specialist" in Nevada. He always said, every USAF pilot who went to Vietnam had to go through training with him.

He married Patty Murray in 1964 and they were blessed with one son, Eric Anthony Roth, in 1969. In 1994, after both of their first marriages had ended, Ernie met Bobbie (nee Bulza). They were married January 1, 1996.