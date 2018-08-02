VALPARAISO, IN - Ernest C. Dillon, Jr., age 83, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Porter Regional Hospital. He was born on May 19, 1935 in Benton, IL to Ernest C. and Florence (Webster) Dillon, Sr.
Ernest is survived by his children: Lori S. (Timothy) Bowgren of Valparaiso, Dina L. McIntyre of Valparaiso, and Gregory C. Dillon of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Brent Bowgren, Curtis Lohr, Kyle Thomas, Marissa Dillon, Tyler Dillon, Amanda McIntyre and Adoree Bowgren; brother, Richard Lee Dillon and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by, his parents; loving wife, Marcia L. Dillon; grandson, Jeffrey Bowgren.
Ernest was a lifelong resident of the South Haven area. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Ernest retired from US Steel- American Bridge and then worked 20+ years for Portage Bonner Center. On August 25, 1956 in Porter, Indiana he married Marcia L. (Peer) Dillon. Ernest was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, enjoyed golfing, bowling, and his trips to the boats. He was a long-time member of The American Legion.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368, with Pastor Timothy Knauff. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Family.