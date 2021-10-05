Ernest E. Palagyi
Sept. 26, 1929 - Oct. 2, 2021
GARY, IN - Ernest E. Palagyi, age 92, of Gary, IN passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Whiting, IN on September 26, 1929 to the late John and Rose (Simon) Palagyi.
Ernest is survived by his loving wife of 69 wonderful years, Virginia (Lee) Palagyi; three sons: John (Regenia), Tom and Bill Palagyi; one daughter, Rosemarie (Jeff) Reid; sister, Barbara (Wally) Kawanna; sister-in-law, Beverly Cooper; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceded in death by his son, Richard; grandson, Richard Allen Palagyi, Jr.; sister, Irene Saksa and many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
Visitation will be held at Hillside Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Hillside Funeral Home, Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
Ernest was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School Class of 1948 in Whiting, IN., served in the Navy and eventually retired as a computer analyst for Standard Oil. He was active in the Boy Scouts while his sons were growing up and a member of the Steel City Riders Motorcycle Club, Gary Chapter, he also loved to scuba dive and fish. But, his real passion was working with wood, he was a very talented carpenter he had built and rebuilt many homes including the home he spent the last 57 years in. He was always there to help his family and friends. We can't forget he also was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan no matter how bad they did. He will be missed by many.
For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.