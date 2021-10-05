Ernest E. Palagyi

Ernest was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School Class of 1948 in Whiting, IN., served in the Navy and eventually retired as a computer analyst for Standard Oil. He was active in the Boy Scouts while his sons were growing up and a member of the Steel City Riders Motorcycle Club, Gary Chapter, he also loved to scuba dive and fish. But, his real passion was working with wood, he was a very talented carpenter he had built and rebuilt many homes including the home he spent the last 57 years in. He was always there to help his family and friends. We can't forget he also was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan no matter how bad they did. He will be missed by many.