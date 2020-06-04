× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ernest "Ernie" W. Chiagouris

VALPARAISO, IN — Ernest "Ernie" W. Chiagouris, 91, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1928, in Decatur, IL, to William and Bessie (Chapralis) Chiagouris, then moved to Chicago with his family when he was still a young child.

At age 12, Ernie found work at a chocolate shop to support his family after his father died. Later, he attended the University of Chicago where he developed his insatiable love of learning and a life-long bond of friendship with a core group of fellow classmates. His tenure at U. of C. was cut short due to economic hardships, so Ernie moved on to working as a gardener on several North Shore estates. That experience led him to opportunities working at remote, high-end sport fishing camps in Costa Rica and Canada. Ernie split his time between hemispheres, which included extended visits to his ancestral home, Greece.

Eventually he settled in Valparaiso to be near his sister, Angela, after his mother's death. Ernie became a "regular" at Jimmy's Cafe and Martini's Restaurant, where he was treated like family. The Pupillos, and many other "drivers" offered friendship and rides to Ernie's favorite places. To protect his independence, Ernie always wore gloves, even on the hottest summer days.