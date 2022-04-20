LANSING, IL - Ernest F. Tisza, 79 of Lansing, IL formerly of Glenwood, IL passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Shelley) Tisza; daughter, Wendy (Bob) Lamparelli; grandchildren: Amber and Brett Lord, Blake and Jake Tisza; brothers: Steve (Susan) Tisza, Edward (Maureen) Tisza and Michael (Kathy) Tisza; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Angeline Tisza; wife Nancy Tisza in 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Monday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church.

Ernie was a Truck driver for over 35 years. He was awarded twice for 1 million miles driven without an accident and was a member of the Teamster Locals 705 and 710. He was an avid Chicago sports fan and loved to coach youth sports. Ernest proudly served with the 82nd Airborne in the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, make a contribution to your local youth sports in his memory. www.kishfuneralhome.net