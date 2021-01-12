SALEM, IN - Ernest Lee Mills, 73, of Salem IN originally from Munster IN, passed away Sunday December 27, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling IL. Ernie is originally from Munster, IN. He owned roller skating rinks in both Sterling IL, and Coal City IL. He also owned numerous pizza restaurants around the Midwest, winning awards due to his special crust and sauce. He was a long-time Moose member, had a passion for roller skating, was a competition dance skater and really loved karaoke. He will forever be singing and dancing with the angels.He is survived by his daughters, Dawn (Tom) Nielsen and Jennifer Nielsen of Sterling; son Dennis Mills; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marcha (Bill) Dills of Wheatfield IN, Maryland (Bob) Kennedy of Deer Park TX, Jim Mills of Roan Mountain TN, Chuck and Daniel Mills of Crown Point IN, Larry Mills of Altamonte Springs, FL, Bob Mills of Denver CO Dale (Kathy) Mills of Lowell IN; numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a dear friend and long-time skating partner, Judy Wadas.Ernie was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Martha Mills; wife Rose Mills; grandson Damion Mills and sister-in-law Susan Mills.