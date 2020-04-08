Ernest Robert "Bob" Ellingsen

Bob had his own real estate and insurance business for years, and was involved with many community programs such as; Scout Master for the Boy Scouts, President of East Chicago Insurance Board, East Chicago J.C.'s, Lake County Association of Insurance Agents, Calumet Board of Realtors, Highland Rotary Club, Our Lady of Grace Home and School Organization, and National Council for the Encouragement of Patriotism (Highway of Flags Memorial on Routes 41 and 6 in Highland, IN). He served as Vice President of Highland Chamber of Commerce, and was named Realtor of the Year in 1980 before he retired. A member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Bob loved music and spent much of his free time singing in a quartet and with the Chorus of the Dunes, as well as playing the trombone with the Rusty Pipes and German Band. You never knew when he might pull out his harmonica and play a tune or sing while playing his player piano. He brought many a smile to doctors, nurses,and people in waiting rooms playing the harmonica. He also loved spending time with his family, supporting his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids at sporting events, concerts, and plays. He enjoyed going camping, boating, fishing, skiing, vacationing in Twig, Minnesota, and always had time for a family hootenanny.