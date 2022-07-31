CEDAR LAKE - Ernest T. Piet, age 92, late of Cedar Lake, IN, formerly of Sauk Village, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 28, 2022. Loving husband of the late Dorothy M. Piet, nee Retzlaff. Devoted father of Pamela Majewski, Thomas (Mary) Piet, Scot Piet, and the late Randy Piet. Proud grandfather of eight; great-grandfather of nine. Dear brother of the late John (late Agnes) Piet, late Fred (late Fran) Piet, and the late Dorothy (late Albin Sr.) Wegner. Kind uncle of many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents: John and Bertha Piet.