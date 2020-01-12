IN LOVING MEMORY OF ERNESTINA FLORES
1/12/2005 - 1/12/2020 Thinking of our Mother on her 15th year in Heaven.
Our thoughts are ever with you, though you have passed away, and those who loved you dearly, are thinking of you today.
Always in our hearts, Ernesto, Jr., Yolanda, Juanita, Rosie, Joe, Harvey and Irma
