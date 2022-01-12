 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ernestina Flores
Ernestina Flores

Ernestina Flores

Jan. 12, 2005 - Jan. 12, 2022

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ERNESTINA FLORES.

Remembering our Mom on her 17th year in Heaven.

Something will remind us we never know just when, it might be something someone says and it all comes back again. The times we spent together the happiness, the love once again we feel the pain of life without our Mom.

Forever in our hearts,

Ernesto Jr., Yolanda, Juanita, Rosie, Jose, Javier and Irma.

