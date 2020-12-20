Ernesto Flores

Happy Birthday In Heaven. If we could write a story, it would be the greatest ever told of a kind and loving Father who had a heart of gold. We could write a million pages, and still be unable to say, just how much we love and miss you every single day. Dad, You were loved so very much by all. You always had us laughing. We thank God everyday for having had you in our lives. Loving and missing you forever, Yolanda, Sonny, Queenie, Rosie, Jose, Harvey and Irma