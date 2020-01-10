{{featured_button_text}}
Ernesto R. Lopez

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ERNESTO R. LOPEZ ON HIS 14TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

His memory is as dear today, as in the hour he passed away.

Your Wife, Alicia; Children: Ernesto, Jr., Beatrice, David, Emilio, Ruben, Gilbert and Michael

