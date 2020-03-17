Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ELECTRIC CITY, WA - Ernesto Villarruel, age 64, of Electric City, WA, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away January 28, 2020. Services for Ernesto will take place at a later date. For information, please call (219) 762-3013 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.