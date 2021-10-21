ELECTRIC CITY, WA — Ernesto Villarruel, age 64, of Electric City, WA, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away January 28, 2020. He was born in East Chicago on February 12, 1955 to the late Francisco and Maria Villarruel. Ernesto served in the United States Navy from 1972-1979, where he received the Good Conduct Award, National Defense Service Medal, and Letter of Commendation. Ernesto retired from Grand Cooley Dam as an assistant dispatcher, and had previously worked as a senior reactor supervisor at Detroit Edison in Michigan and then in Washington State. In his free time he enjoyed hiking, gardening, and a good meal. Ernesto loved his dogs and cherished the time he spent with his wife and family.