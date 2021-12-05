April 5, 1932 - Nov. 28, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ernesto Vincente Villarreal, born April 5, 1932 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 with his children by his side. He was a Merrillville resident for much of his life, working as a caster in the electric furnace at Inland Steel until his retirement. He is also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his beloved children: Rick (Patty) Villarreal, Linda (Stan) Grabos, and Dinorah Villarreal; cherished grandchildren: Daniel, Mary (Josh), Jessica (Bruce), Alexis, Nickolas, Ashley (Garret), and Gina (Blake); his treasured great-grandchildren: Geovanni, Gabriella, Bruce III, Easton, Nick Jr., Jazelle, Adalyn, Luca, Evelyn, and Waylon; his dear brother, Victor; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his children: Ernesto Jr. and Monica Sanchez; parents, Felipe and Guadalupe; and siblings: Virginia, Enriqueta, Humberto, Lilia, Felipe, Ricardo, Irma, Blanca, and recently, David.