April 5, 1932 - Nov. 28, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ernesto Vincente Villarreal, born April 5, 1932 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 with his children by his side. He was a Merrillville resident for much of his life, working as a caster in the electric furnace at Inland Steel until his retirement. He is also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his beloved children: Rick (Patty) Villarreal, Linda (Stan) Grabos, and Dinorah Villarreal; cherished grandchildren: Daniel, Mary (Josh), Jessica (Bruce), Alexis, Nickolas, Ashley (Garret), and Gina (Blake); his treasured great-grandchildren: Geovanni, Gabriella, Bruce III, Easton, Nick Jr., Jazelle, Adalyn, Luca, Evelyn, and Waylon; his dear brother, Victor; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his children: Ernesto Jr. and Monica Sanchez; parents, Felipe and Guadalupe; and siblings: Virginia, Enriqueta, Humberto, Lilia, Felipe, Ricardo, Irma, Blanca, and recently, David.
Ernesto was a loving man who would help anybody, anytime, especially when it came to carpentry. He was a very spiritual man who would make sure he would give you his blessing every time you left his home. He was a hardworking and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street with a chapel service at 1:00 p.m. Father Peter Muha officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.