HAMMOND, IN — Ervin R. Hall-Bey, 62, of Hammond, IN, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service, the Rev. Wayne Hudson officiating. Livestreaming can be viewed via divinityfuneralhome.com or Divinity Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 AM CST.