BURNHAM, IL - Ervin W. Dunajski, age 91, of Burnham, IL passed away on July 25, 2018. He is survived by his daughters: Sheila M. Dunajski and Deborah A. (Thomas J.) Kwiecien; granddaughters: Katelynn and Amanda Kwiecien; and extended family: Fran Ryczek, Connie Ryczek, Jerry (Tina) Ryczek, and grandchildren: Peter, Kevin, Brian, and Jenna Ryczek; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Irma Dunajski; one brother; four sisters; mother: Eva Miecznikowski, and father: Timateus Dunajski. Ervin was a WWII veteran, stock car racer, member of the Polka Association, polka dancer, fisherman, loved boating, Mr. 'Fix-It', and a jokester.
Visitation with the family will on Tuesday July 31, 2018 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday August 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN with Fr. Leo Gajardo officiating. Interment will be private in New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association in his loving memory. Please visit: