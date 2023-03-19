Aug. 24, 1944 - March 3, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - "Yes, said the Spirit, let them find rest from their labors, for their works accompany them" (Revelation 14:13).

Erwin Pansacola Gomez, M.D., F.A.C.S., age 78, of Valparaiso, IN, died peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Glenview, IL, surrounded by his loving family.

Born August 24, 1944, in Lucena, Philippines, and a proud graduate of the University of the Philippines College of Medicine Class of 1968, Erwin completed his surgical residency at Philippines General Hospital, then immigrated to New York in 1971 with his wife, Alita, where he completed residencies in general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery at Harlem, Columbia Presbyterian, and Mount Sinai Hospitals. In 1981, he relocated with his family to Northwest Indiana, where he quietly and tirelessly served the community until his passing. Over his 50-plus-year career, he performed thousands of life-saving surgeries, served as an in-home physician for elderly home-bound patients, and helped to train multiple generations of physicians and other health care professionals. Those who worked with Erwin knew him to be a kind, soft-spoken, and brilliant physician.

Beyond his accomplishments in medicine, Erwin was a proud father of five children, who had a corny sense of humor, an ever-present smile, and a passion for the arts. He excelled in playing classical piano and appreciated all genres of music ranging from opera to jazz to heavy metal. He had similarly diverse tastes in poetry and literature and an endless appetite for immersing himself in other cultures through cooking, language, and history. He was a loyal fan of the Chicago Bulls and Bears, despite constantly being disappointed by them. He was an adoring grandfather, who reveled in watching his grandchildren perform in recitals, sports, arts, and academics.

Erwin was preceded in death by his father, Salvador, and his mother, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Alita; his children: Gaea (Timothy) Fidler, Nina Gordon, Irene (Martin) Yankellow, Erwin (Renee) Gomez, and Victor Gomez; his sisters: Maybelle Gomez, Evelyn Reyes, and Cynthia Villegas; and his eight grandchildren: Wren, Benjamin, Matilda, James, Harrison, Xavier, Marion, and Ada.

Please join us in celebrating his life at a Memorial Mass on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Attn: Development Dept., 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60604 (cso.org). If you choose to donate, please make donations "In memory of Erwin P. Gomez, M.D." and provide "erwingomez@gmail.com" as the notification address.

Funeral info: 847-673-6111 or habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook and to leave a condolence message.