LANSING - Esperanza Duran, age 86, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years: Abelardo Duran; three children: Jesus (Vicki) Duran, Diana (Alfonso) Salgado, and Diane (David) Skorch. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Jessica Plumlee, Michael Skorch, Alex Salgado, Justin Salgado, Haley Wawrzycki, and Jennifer (Rich) Drangmeister; seven great-grandchildren: Royce Plumlee, Teagan Plumlee, Adelyn Plumlee, Xanthus Wilson, Travin Parker, Cayden Parker, and Becca Drangmeister; and four siblings: Teresa Martinez, Raphael (Petra) Cardona, Raymundo (Irene) Martinez, and Carolina Villareal.

Esperanza was preceded in death by her parents: Francisco and Guadalupe (nee Naranjo) Cardona; and 11 siblings: Cecelia Cardona, Edward Cardona, Frank Cardona, Herminia Cardona, Isidro Cardona, Jesse Martinez, Joe Garza, Leon Martinez, Margarito Cardona, Mariano Cardona, and Rosa Cardona.

Friends are invited to visit with Esperanza's family on Wednesday, May 18 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Esperanza will be held on Thursday, May 19, at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home beginning with closing prayers at 9:30 AM and proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Esperanza will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Our beautiful mother began her journey in Poteet, Texas. As a young adult, she then moved to Chicago where she met and then married the love of her life: Abelardo Duran on February 28, 1959. Out of their love for each other she became a mother of three – Jesse, Diane, and Diana. Her favorite past-time was spending time with her family and friends, and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her hobbies were cooking, sewing, quilting, arts and crafts, and talking on the telephone. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. www.schroederlauer.com