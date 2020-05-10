× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Esperanza T. "Hope" Cortez, age 80 of East Chicago, IN passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home. She is survived by six children: Reynaldo Garcia, Irma (Raymond) Sustaita, Xavier Garcia, Hector Cortez, Miguel Cortez and Roel Cortez; eight grandchildren: Sara (Jerame) Hicks, Jaime (Melissa) Sustaita, Amanda (Phillip) Alexander, Gabrielle Garcia, Miguel C. Cortez, Cyan N. Cortez, Roel Cortez, Jr. and Symone Cortez; six great grandchildren: Bianca Sustaita, Jaime Sustaita, Jacob Sustaita, Andrew Hicks, Jacklyn Hicks and Melonie Cortez; siblings: Ramiro (late Concepcion) Torres, Evangelina (Juan Francisco) Mercado, Raul (Olga) Torres and Reymundo (Alma) Torres; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Reynaldo and Ernestina Torres; siblings: Juanita Garcia, Reynaldo Torres, Jr. and Rogelio Torres.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020. Rev. Stephen Kosinski will hold services pm Monday. Private cremation to follow.

Hope was born in Laredo, TX. She worked for the School City of East Chicago and was active in East Chicago Politics. Hope loved everybody and everybody loved her. Please omit flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.