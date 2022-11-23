June 11, 1934—Nov. 20, 2022

Essie B. Garpow, 88, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, died at her home Sunday evening, November 20, surrounded by her family. She was born to Ray and Gladys (Wylie) Jamieson in Muskegon MI on June 11, 1934. Essie was the middle child of fifteen and grew up in Teft, IN. She graduated valedictorian of her class and was the only girl in the class. Essie attended Ball State University.

On December 18, 1954, Essie married Edward F. Garpow of North Judson, who preceded her in death in 1999. Together they had four children: Sharon Jackson, Debora Butterfield, Ben (Jackie) Garpow, and William (Michelle) Garpow, all of Valparaiso. She was the proud grandmother to eight grandchildren and very special great grandmother “Gigi” to nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her children Essie is survived by three sisters: Gladys Ellen Griffin, Anita Franz, and Rachel Jamieson. Preceding her in death were 11 brothers and sisters.

Essie worked as a remedial reading teacher before becoming a bookkeeper, working for several local entrepreneurs and at St. Agnes Adult Day Center.

Essie loved her family more than anything and Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved Santas and her collection grew to nearly 300, filling the house at Christmas. She also loved playing the piano, for her own enjoyment at home, and for others in nursing homes and at St. Agnes. Gardening and flowers were another favorite pastime.

Essie had a warm greeting for everyone she met and loved being with people.

Visitation will be at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. – noon, with a Celebration of Life service at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the VNA of Northwest Indiana or St. Agnes Adult Day Center.