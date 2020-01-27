CALUMET CITY, IL - Estelle C. Radecki (nee Prajzner), age 98, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away January 23, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughters Sandra Radecki and Nancy (Dennis) Weilmuenster; dear sister Lillian (late Steve) Matlock; numerous special nieces and nephews. Estelle was preceded in death by her husband Chester and her siblings: Bernice, Edward, Genevieve and Stanley.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 with a visitation from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew the Apostle Church and Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery.

For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.