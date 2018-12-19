WHITING, IN - Estelle Dolores Jones, (nee Cunningham) age 84 of Whiting passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wendell A. Jones, Sr. and by her parents, Ralph and Estelle (Smithers) Jones; loving mother of Rachel (Daniel) DeLuna, Wendell Jones, Jr. and David Jones; cherished grandmother of Trina (Brian) Carlson, Jill Jones, Adrienne (Eric) DeLuna Tucker, Katherine DeLuna and Alex Scott McKinstry; adoring great grandma of Jared and Jordan Carlson, Leighanne Farr, Samantha Rainford, Delmar Rainford, Graham and June Tucker; proud great, great grandma of Alaynna, Zoey and Wyatt Nicholson and Wesley Price; dearest sister of Vera Balaker; dear sister-in-law of Leonard Jones, Kinthrell (Shirley) Jones and Phyllis Fraise.
Private funeral services at the request of the family have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St. Whiting. Memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry or to the 'Gimme Shelter' (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN, 46394, would be appreciated.
Estelle was a resident of Whiting for the past 63 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be truly missed by those whose lives she touched. A special thank you to Mrs. Katie 'Ginny' Lawson for her kindness. Estelle was exceptionally kind and generous to all God's creatures and frequently opened the door to those in need. www.baranfh.com (219)659-4400.