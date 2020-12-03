Mar. 9, 1933 - Nov. 30, 2020

Estelle Miller was born on March 9, 1933 in Elkins, WV. She passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at the age of 87.

Survived by her loving husband, Richard of sixty-nine years. Estelle is lovingly remembered by her sons: Scott (Barb) Miller and Phillip (Cynthia) Miller; granddaughter, Kelly (Anthony) Ferrarini; grandson, Sean (Nicole) Miller and great grandchildren: Christian and Gianna Ferrarini.

She retired as a Quality Control Inspector at National Can Company in Hammond, IN after over 20 years of service. Estelle and Richard retired to Lake Waccamaw, NC. Estelle was active in the Lake Waccamaw Presbyterian Church. She was co-sponsor of the kitchen until her health precluded her. She also co-sponsored the Rummy Cube League at the Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum. In addition, Estelle enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her brothers: Donald (Betty) Graegin, Paul (Catherine) Greagin, Cecil (Estelle) Greagin, Bebe (Elsie) Graegin and her grandson, Matthew Miller.

As per her wishes no services will be held. Estelle will be remembered and missed with love by her family and all that knew her.