Esther Ann McKinney
Nov. 24, 1936 — Dec. 4, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Esther Ann McKinney, 85, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021. She was born November 24, 1936 in Chicago to Leon and Mary Ciszewski. Esther began her career as a secretary with A.O. Smith then at Mall Tool. A lady of simple tastes, her focus always seemed to be on her family, especially assisting with her grandson, Scott. Finding a hidden treasure at a garage sale could be cause for elation and bragging rights. In recent years helping with the family greyhounds and cats seemed to give her a purpose that she enjoyed.
On November 24, 1957 she married Lawrence N. McKinney who preceded her in death in 2007. Survivors include their son, Michael (Loree) McKinney of Chesterton; grandson, Scott (Nicole) McKinney of Valparaiso; and great-grandson, McLaren McKinney.
A visitation will be held Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. An entombment ceremony will be held directly at Graceland Cemetery on Monday at 12:00 noon.