VALPARAISO, IN — Esther Ann McKinney, 85, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021. She was born November 24, 1936 in Chicago to Leon and Mary Ciszewski. Esther began her career as a secretary with A.O. Smith then at Mall Tool. A lady of simple tastes, her focus always seemed to be on her family, especially assisting with her grandson, Scott. Finding a hidden treasure at a garage sale could be cause for elation and bragging rights. In recent years helping with the family greyhounds and cats seemed to give her a purpose that she enjoyed.