VALPARAISO, IN - Esther H. Vander Woude, 88, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born November 28, 1931 in South Holland, IL to Henry and Margaretha (Fortuin) DeYoung. Esther was an industrious entrepreneur, owning and operating "Country Lane" stores where she sold children's clothing and candy in DeMotte and South Holland along with mobile operations going to Shipshewana. She was a God centered, family focused, determined woman. Memories of her loving, can-do spirit will reside in the hearts and minds of all her family and friends.

On June 1, 1951 she married Richard Vander Woude who preceded her in death in 2018. Survivors include their children, Patricia (William) Graf of Wheatfield, Duane (Cindy) Vander Woude of Wheatfield, Randall (Lori) Vander Woude of Valparaiso, Keith (Nancy) Vander Woude of Crete, IL, Dean (Lisa) Vander Woude of Valparaiso, David (Julianne) Vander Woude of Grand Rapids, MI, siblings, Carolyn, Ed, Gloria, Lois, Ron and William, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She was also preceded in death by three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and siblings, Cal, Edwin, Harry, Midge and Sharon.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:00-9:45 a.m. at the Valparaiso Nazarene Church. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday at the church with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to City Hope GR at www.coramdeoassociation.org.