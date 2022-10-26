Esther L. Longhway (nee Hicko)

WAKE FOREST, NC - Esther L. Longhway (nee Hicko) 98 of Wake Forest, NC formerly of Park Forest, IL and Whiting, IN, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Longhway who passed away Sept. 5, 1987; loving mother of Richard Longhway and Pat (Michael) Houston; cherished grandmother of Kerry Houston; nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Edward and four sisters, Ethel Baran, Ella Mihalso, Mary Shram and Irene Walters.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St., and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; the Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Born in Whiting, IN on Jan. 16, 1924 to Stephen and Eva Hicko, Esther attended St. John School, Whiting and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1942. She began her working career as a typist at the Standard Oil Whiting Refinery and retired as a loan officer/ personal banker from Old Second National Bank, Chicago Heights, IL. She left the Calumet Region for North Carolina in 2006 and became a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Wake Forest, NC. Devoted to her family, Esther will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.