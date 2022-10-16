April 4, 1924 - Sep. 6, 2022

MAPLEWOOD, MN/CALUMET CITY, IL - Esther L. Zelasko,

Age 95, of Maplewood MN, long-time resident of Calumet City, IL and native of South Haven, MI passed away peacefully on September 6, 2022 and was interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Preceded in death by husband, Henry. She will be sadly missed by her children: Steven (Lisa) Zelasko and Janet (Steve) Mitchell; grandchildren: Andrew (Laura) and Allison Zelasko, and Amanda Blue; sister, Dorothy Empson; many loving nieces and nephews; and friends and neighbors.

Private Celebration of Life today 1:00 p.m. Memorials to local food banks or to the family.