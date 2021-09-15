Esther Lopez Salinas
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Esther Lopez Salinas, age 91, of East Chicago passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Esther is survived by her children: Maria (late Vincent) Salinas-Garza and her daughters Jackie Garza and Justeen Garza, her fiance Troy Perkins, and their children Oliver and Amelia; Robert Salinas, his sons David and Ryan, and his fiancee Wiesia Shank; Susan Duda and her children Michael Duda and Nyki (Ishak Tayak) Duda; Cynthia (Gonzalo) Herrera; Gerard (Dr. Marie Jay) Salinas; Patricia Salinas and her daughter Penelope Werner; and her sisters Mary (late Fred) Gutierrez and Clotilde Medina and many nieces and nephews.
Esther is preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Salinas; son David Patrick Salinas; parents Marcelino Lopez Sr. and Maria Ramirez Lopez; siblings: Zulema, Jesus, Magdaleno, Adolph, Raleigh, Joseph, Anthony, Shirley, Marcelino Jr. and Jesse.
Esther was a devoted wife and mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. She was also a devoted member of St. Mary's Parish. She was a retired, 19-year employee of the City of East Chicago serving as a crossing guard. Esther crossed children from St. Mary and Harrison schools. In her youth she was involved in Our Lady of Guadalupe parish in East Chicago and yearly raised funds for the March of Dimes and Heart Association. Her family will dearly miss her and her delicious cooking.
The family would like to thank Esther's caretaker Estella Larios, Assured Home Health, Transitions Hospice, and the many nurses and staff at Community Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 DIRECTLY at St. Mary's Church, 802 W 144th St, East Chicago, IN with Fr. Frank Torres officiating. Esther will lie in state at the church from 10:15 a.m. until the time of the mass. Burial will follow at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.