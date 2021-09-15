Esther Lopez Salinas

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Esther Lopez Salinas, age 91, of East Chicago passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Esther is survived by her children: Maria (late Vincent) Salinas-Garza and her daughters Jackie Garza and Justeen Garza, her fiance Troy Perkins, and their children Oliver and Amelia; Robert Salinas, his sons David and Ryan, and his fiancee Wiesia Shank; Susan Duda and her children Michael Duda and Nyki (Ishak Tayak) Duda; Cynthia (Gonzalo) Herrera; Gerard (Dr. Marie Jay) Salinas; Patricia Salinas and her daughter Penelope Werner; and her sisters Mary (late Fred) Gutierrez and Clotilde Medina and many nieces and nephews.

Esther is preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Salinas; son David Patrick Salinas; parents Marcelino Lopez Sr. and Maria Ramirez Lopez; siblings: Zulema, Jesus, Magdaleno, Adolph, Raleigh, Joseph, Anthony, Shirley, Marcelino Jr. and Jesse.