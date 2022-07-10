CLEARWATER, FL - Esther M. Culp of Clearwater, FL passed on July 4, 2022. Her 97-year journey began in Hammond, Indiana where she and Dean, husband of 78 years, met and raised their three children: Charles, Thomas and Connie. Loyal and devoted wife, caring mother and hard worker, Esther will be forever loved and remembered by them, their spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.nationalcremation.com.