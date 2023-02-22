Esther Mae Kats, nee Boender, age 95, resident of Munster, IN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Loving wife of the late Jacob Kats. Devoted mother of Gail (Melvin) Smith, Paul (Lois) Kats, Timothy (Kimberly) Kats and Joy (Wesley) Blocker. Cherished grandmother of Tricia (Tim) Howard, Todd (Lorraine) Pater, Justin (Stacie) Kats, Steven (Jamie) Kats, Amber (Davide) Campanile, Vanessa Kats, Allison (Ken) Moesker, Derek (Alexa) Kats, Jodi (Darin) Keller, Joshua (Lisa) Blocker and Susan (Jon) Mulder; great-grandmother of 25 and great-great grandmother of one. Dearest sister of Donald (Alyce) Boender and the late Chester (late Esther) Boender. Preceded in death by her parents Martin & Gertrude Boender.
Visitation Friday, February 24, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. directly at Munster Church 214 Ridge Road Munster, IN, with Rev. Jim Hollendoner officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial donations may be given to Munster Church Legacy Fund or any Christian School. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com