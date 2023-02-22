Esther Mae Kats, nee Boender, age 95, resident of Munster, IN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Loving wife of the late Jacob Kats. Devoted mother of Gail (Melvin) Smith, Paul (Lois) Kats, Timothy (Kimberly) Kats and Joy (Wesley) Blocker. Cherished grandmother of Tricia (Tim) Howard, Todd (Lorraine) Pater, Justin (Stacie) Kats, Steven (Jamie) Kats, Amber (Davide) Campanile, Vanessa Kats, Allison (Ken) Moesker, Derek (Alexa) Kats, Jodi (Darin) Keller, Joshua (Lisa) Blocker and Susan (Jon) Mulder; great-grandmother of 25 and great-great grandmother of one. Dearest sister of Donald (Alyce) Boender and the late Chester (late Esther) Boender. Preceded in death by her parents Martin & Gertrude Boender.