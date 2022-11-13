SUMAVA RESORTS - Esther Montemayer 71, of Sumava Resorts, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. She is survived by her dog, Timmy; siblings, Ruth Lindahl, Thomas, Jr., David (Robyn), Mark (Penny), Paul (Denise), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Aurora Montemayer, sister, Debra Holloway.

Esther was an ER Nurse for many years at St. Mary's in Kankakee and Good Shepherd in Momence. She graduated from North Newton High School Class of 1969. She also attended St. Augusta Church in Lake Village.

Private Cremation with Services to be held at a later date, through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. sheetsfuneral.com