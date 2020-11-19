CROWN POINT, IN - Esther S. Plinovich, age 101, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Crown Point Christian Village. She was born in Campbell Hill, IL on October 11, 1919 to the late Carl and Emma (nee Bense) David. Esther was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and a NASCAR fan who liked Jeff Gordon because he looked like her grandson. She enjoyed quilting and solving crossword puzzles.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Janell (George) Stone; grandchildren, Jill (Mike) Obarske, David Knop, Melody "Dee Dee" (Joe) White; and great grandchildren: Leia Obarske, Carson, Carolyn, and Conner Knop, Aaron White.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Knop in 1965; second husband, Michael Plinovich; and her son, Harold Knop, Jr.

Cremation has been entrusted to Rees Funeral Homes, Winfield Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.