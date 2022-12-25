HIGHLAND, IN - Esther Serna (nee Martinez), 96, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 after a long illness.

Esther was the beloved wife of the late Louis C. Serna. She is survived by her three children, loving mother of Christine (Gerardo) Gomez, Steve (JoAnne) Serna, and Louis (Diane) Serna Jr. Loving grandmother of Gerard Gomez, Denise (Steve) Tanis, Dustin (Jennifer) Serna, Darren (Mary) Serna, Derek (Stephanie) Serna, and Lindsey (Derek) Lannon. Loving great-grandmother of Isabella, Genevieve, and Cordelia Tanis, Adriana and Javier Serna, Kayla and Carson Lannon, and Wynter Serna. Loving sister of Juanita (late Manuel) Salaz, Rebecca (late Julius) Sanchez, and Deloris (late Jose) Arredondo, and several nieces and nephews.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents Ignacio and Felicitas Martinez, husband Louis, brothers Thomas (late Connie) Martinez and Louis (late Juanita) Martinez, sisters Alice (late Frank) Rangel, and Mary (late Anthony) Galindo, and several nieces and nephews.

Esther was born to Ignacio and Felicitas Martinez, raised in the Harbor section of East Chicago with her two brothers and five sisters, and graduated from E.C. Washington High School in 1944. Esther was a long time member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland, IN. Esther was best known for her cooking and entertaining with her family and as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also loved gardening, shopping, decorating, and enjoyed all the family reunions, gatherings, and cook-outs.

The family would like to thank and will always be indebted to Esther's loving caretakers, Amara Swanson, Ann Baatar, and Lucyna Juchniewicz. They were just like family. Special thanks also goes out to the Fresenius Kidney Care team in Hammond and staff at the Riley Memorial Residence in Munster.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 10:30 am directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN, 46322. Burial service will be Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:00 am at Ridgelawn Cemetery.

