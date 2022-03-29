Esther Siedentopf

Nov. 18, 1939 - March 25, 2022

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Esther "Marie" Siedentopf, age 82, of Lake Village, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. Esther was born November 18, 1939 to the late Thomas and Martha (Wright) Crook in Schererville, IN.

Esther was very much like her late husband, Bob. She kept really busy and liked to do many crafting projects with her sisters, such as ceramics. She also liked shop and search antique stores as well with them. Racking up wins with bowling games, puzzles, Yahtzee, dice, and various card games is how she spent her spare time with her husband for many years. Her grandchildren, were the apple of her eyes. She made so many memories with them and supported all their wants and needs. She will be forever missed by her friends and family.

She is survived by her devoted children: daughter, Nancy (John) Kick; sons, Michael (Mindy) Siedentopf, Robert Siedentopf; 13 grandchildren: Jason Kick, Christopher Kerner, Andrew (Abi Jo) Kerner, Nicole (Scott) Conley, Matthew Siedentopf, John P. Kick, Myles Siedentopf, Mikey Siedentopf, Grant Siedentopf, Ryan Siedentopf, Mark Siedentopf, Sydney Siedentopf, Mia Siedentopf; six great-grandchildren; two brothers: Jim Crook, Bill Crook; and brother-in-law, James Siedentopf.

Esther was preceded in death by her darling husband of 63 years, Henry "Bob" Siedentopf; parents: Thomas and Martha Crook; two daughters: Denise Marie Kerner and Theresa Antoinette "Toni" Siedentopf.

A public visitation for Esther will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service to celebrate her life will begin at 10:00AM on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the funeral home, with Dan Kerner officiating. Private cremation committal to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations in her name be directed to the Hospice of the Calumet Area - 600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN 46321 or to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Indiana Chapter Northwest Office – 8679 Connecticut St. Suite D, Merrillville, IN 46410. Please visit www.alz.org to donate.

