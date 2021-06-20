CROWN POINT, IN - Esther Weinberg (nee Bulot) passed away peacefully at her home in Crown Point at the age of 98 on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Catherine (nee Zalatores) Bulot; her husband of 50 years, Paul Weinberg; and her nine siblings: Anthony (Nellie) Plukas, Victoria (Tom) Connelly, Anna (Paul) Cogley, Joseph (Helen) Plukas, Bernice (Alan) Waters, Charles Bulot, Agnes (Cas) Sielski, John Bulot, Delores Bulot and many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her daughter Annabella (Bobby) Freeman; granddaughters: Kelly (David Tomich) Freeman, Catherine (Christopher) Smith, Kristen (Erik) Phillipson; great-grandchildren: Gabriel & Ryan Kaninenberg and Kate Phillipson as well as her numerous nieces and nephews.

Esther started working at the age of 12 as a companion to a woman in Pennsylvania, who introduced her to the actor Jimmy Stewart. She went on to work at Sy's Grocery Store as a meat wrapper and finally retired at the age of 85 from Andrean High School cafeteria.

Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and watching her beloved Chicago Cubs. Esther was a longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She was a kind and generous soul who would always lend a hand. She will always be loved and forever missed.