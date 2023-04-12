Sept. 27, 1933 - Feb. 3, 2023

BIG RAPIDS, MI - Ethel C. Koester, age 89 of Big Rapids Michigan, formerly of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at The Brook of Big Rapids. Ethel was valedictorian of the 1951 class of Tolleston High School in Gary, Indiana. She was retired from serving the State of Indiana as an administrative assistant in the Gary school system and in the Glen Park unemployment office.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Koester; her parents, John and Mildred (Kish) Chizer; and an infant son, Donald Koester Jr. She is survived by her son David (Mary) Koester of Evanston, IL; daughter Katherine (Richard) Connor of Big Rapids, MI; adored grandchildren: Matthew (Romana) Connor, John Connor, Gail (Matthew) Burdo, Amy Koester and William Koester; great grandchildren Mali, Emma and Ivan Burdo and Lila and Griffin Connor; brother Lewis Chizer of Cincinnati; and sisters-in-law Mitzie Koester of Spring, TX, Karen Lanning of Cheektowaga, NY, and Judith (Edward) Michaels of Brentwood, CA.

Ethel was an energetic organizer who readily volunteered in her communities. She was organist while a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gary, an active member of Delta Theta Tau philanthropic sorority, served at Junedale Little League including coaching a team in the first years of the girls' softball league, and served in missions and outreach at Church of the Four Seasons. She and her husband coordinated the Lakes of Four Seasons 'Hits and Giggles' golf league for over 20 years.

Ethel loved, supported, and enabled her family. She particularly enjoyed and took pride in the growth and development of her grandchildren. She reliably stepped up to organize and cook for gatherings of family and friends.

Any memorials are suggested to be directed to the youth camp fund of Church of the Four Seasons, which enables kids to attend an exciting week of summer camp.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Church of the Four Seasons, 9100 East 109th Avenue, Crown Point, Indiana 46307.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com